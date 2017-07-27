Charlie Gard's Case Isn't a Warning About Public Healthcare

The saga of Charlie Gard — the critically ill 11-month-old boy with a spectacularly rare genetic disorder, who is on life support in a London hospital — seems to be coming to a close. Charlie has been at the center of a highly politicized imbroglio with international reach as a result of a disagreement between his parents and physicians over his fate. On Monday, however, that appears to have ended, after his parents learned of the results of an MRI performed last week and decided it was “too late” for an experimental therapy that had been offered in the United States.