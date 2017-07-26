Why the 'Amazon Washington Post' Needs to Be Destroyed

As readers of PJ Media's daily feature, Hot Mic, are aware, I'm not a big fan of Amazon. In the guise of ease, efficiency and allegedly low prices, it's crushing the life out of the retail sector in the United States, demolishing bookstores, big-box stores, department stores, grocery stores, record stores, and even smaller retail outlets, putting small businessmen, struggling authors and garage bands out of business. In so doing, it's also killing job prospects for entry-level workers who might actually not want to work at McDonald's.