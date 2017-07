That came less than 24 hours after Trump had described Sessions as "beleagured" in another tweet and one day after he seemed to roll his eyes when asked about the attorney general in a photo-op with White House interns on Monday. It came six days after Trump told The New York Times that he would have never hired Sessions at all if he knew that the AG would recuse himself in the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.