The Rot of the Republican Party Is Nearly Complete

Senator John McCain, now in the twilight of his career, delivered a speech Tuesday on the Senate floor so fraught with drama that it felt like it was out of a movie. Here was a legendary figure, a war hero and a former presidential candidate now stricken with an aggressive cancer who flew, at real risk to his health, across the country to deliver a message to his colleagues about how Washington had lost its way. Bipartisan comity had given way to win-at-all-costs partisanship, he warned. Nor did McCain spare his own party. He lamented that Republican leadership had run roughshod over norms in order to ram through a flawed healthcare reform bill—“a shell of a bill,” as he called it.