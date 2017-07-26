Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski & Trump: A Love Story

It was Joe Scarborough’s 53rd birthday, April 9, 2016, and his youngest child, an 8-year-old boy named Jack, was trying to tell him something. “Dad, look at the birthday cake,” he said. The cake was in the shape of a small mammal, resting on a bed of artificially green coconut shavings, its body frosted vanilla white and its floppy ears studded with Smarties. Fourteen candles stuck out of its back, with another stabbed into the center of its head like some kind of sugary acupuncture experiment. Scarborough’s girlfriend, Mika Brzezinski, had baked it from a boxed Duncan Hines mix and then, being the daughter of a sculptor, carved it up with a knife. The result was part Peter Cottontail, part Donnie Darko. At first glance, Scarborough didn’t read much into it, but with growing frustration, Jack repeated himself: “Dad, look at the birthday cake!” Then it hit him: The cake was a clue about his present. “Oh my God,” he said. “Mika did not get me a rabbit. She got me a rabbit?!”