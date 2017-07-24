Why Trump Must Eventually Fire Robert Mueller

Kurt Schlichter, Townhall July 24, 2017

Why Trump Must Eventually Fire Robert Mueller
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Trump must eventually fire Robert Mueller, a partisan tool carrying water for his Establishment pals as he oversees an utterly corrupt “investigation” where the only person we actually know committed any wrongdoing is his bestest buddy Jim Comey. But Trump can’t just lash out and do it, though it is well within his political and moral right to do so. No, he’s got to do it cleverly, with cunning, in a way that shows the American people exactly why Mueller’s witch hunt is a flaming dumpster fire of conflicts of interest and contempt for the right of normal Americans to have a say in their own governance.

