Were Repeal Efforts Always a Republican Ruse?

The House GOP, the chamber majority since 2010, had a choice in deciding the fate of the Continuing Appropriations Resolution for the fiscal year of 2014. They could have simply increased the spending limit and continued funding the government, including Obamacare. However, this strategy presented a problem in terms of political optics. Republicans saw their huge victory in the House in 2010 due to popular opposition to Obamacare -- there can be no legitimate argument about that, and Republicans knew it well. They had to offer at least the perception that they were on the Hill to fight Obamacare tooth and nail. So, what could Republicans do to shield Americans from all of Obamacare’s detrimental machinations, from which Congress had so carefully exempted itself in that year?