We're six months into the Trump presidency and it's worth asking: When you eliminate the febrile fantasies of the left (sometimes called "journalism" or "the news" by people who work in "journalism" or "the news") and when you tune out the grave harumphs of the intellectual He's-Not-Quite-The-Thing right wing, and when you ignore too the lovestruck dreamy-dreams of the Trump Right or Wrong Fan Club, what are we left with?