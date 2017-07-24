Obama, Selma and the Left's Backward-Looking Racial Narrative

Editor's Note: The following is an excerpt of Jason Riley's False Black Power? It is excerpted here with permission. President Barack Obama traveled to Alabama on March 7, 2015, to deliver a speech marking the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 600 peaceful protesters seeking the right to vote were beaten and tear-gassed by mounted police as they tried to march across Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was one of the more symbolic moments of a deeply symbolic presidency — an opportunity to remind the country of how much racial progress had been made over the past half century ...