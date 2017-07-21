Is GOP Establishment Sabotaging Trump's Agenda?

Conservatives support the repeal of Obamacare, but moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? Obamacare is not being repealed. Conservatives support building a wall along the border with Mexico, but moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? The wall has not only not been funded, but it is not being built either. Conservatives support tax reform, but, again, moderate Republican establishment leaders do not. Guess what? Tax reform is no where to be found. Conservatives support cutting the size of Washington and cutting spending. Again, this is not happening and it is not for a lack of trying.&