The Supreme Court and the Law of Motion

Back in the late ’90s, a Supreme Court case on the validity of a police search produced five separate opinions and left considerable doubt about who would ultimately benefit from the decision, prosecutors or criminal defendants. In our stories the next day, my opposite number at The Washington Post and I described the decision, Minnesota v. Carter, quite differently. At a reception a few days later, we encountered Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who had written one of the separate opinions. We told him about our confusion and differing interpretations.