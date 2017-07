Nothing quite epitomizes Wall Street’s profound schizophrenia about Washington these days better than Jamie Dimon’s impromptu, Bastille Day, profanity-laced screed directed toward Congress and Donald Trump’s administration. Nearly immediately, the speechaccrued its own nickname: The Rant. And for good reason, since Dimon, the oft-genial C.E.O. of JPMorgan Chase, basically lost his temper on an earnings call.