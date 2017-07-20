Congratulations, Jon Huntsman (Or Condolences)

It feels like dog years since the foreign policy rumor mill churned out the chatter that Jon Huntsman was President Donald Trump’s pick for Moscow. In the 138 dizzying days that followed, the president has seemingly done everything in his power to make the job of the next U.S. ambassador to Russia more difficult. He failed to affirm America’s commitment to Article 5 at his first NATO meeting; fired James Comey over the Russia investigation, leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller; denied and then confirmed Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 campaign meeting with Russian operatives; and held—unreported until this week—another hourlong one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Only after all of this did the Huntsman nomination finally become official—in a news release that misspelled his first name.