Is the Nuclear Deal With Iran Slipping Away?

Zarif said that he does not rule out talks with the Trump Administration. U.S. and Iranian technical experts still meet on compliance; they will do so later this week, in Vienna. “We’re not opposed to the possibility of a meeting between us and Secretary Tillerson if it is necessary for the implementation of the nuclear deal,” Zarif told me. He later told a group of us, “If we succeed in seeing good faith on the part of the United States in the implementation of the nuclear deal, then it would be a foundation and not the ceiling. And it would be possible to engage in other areas. We haven’t seen that yet.”