Back to Work, Democrats

In the wake of Donald Trump’s election, and amid the wilderness of uncertainty surrounding the presidential race in 2020, one thing is for sure: Democrats need to change the way they talk about the economy. Trump made sweeping promises about jobs that he almost certainly will not keep. “We’re gonna put our people back to work,” he told his supporters. “I’m going to create jobs, great jobs,” he vowed. “If you get laid off on Tuesday, I still want your vote. I’ll get you a new job, don’t worry about it.”