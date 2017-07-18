Trying to Defend the Indefensible

To sum up the week’s revelations, Donald Trump Jr. took a previously undisclosed meeting in June 2016 with a lawyer with ties to the Russian government. He did so with the explicit intention of receiving compromising information on Hillary Clinton. He took this meeting, along with Donald Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort and son-in-law Jared Kushner, despite being informed in writing that this offer of assistance was an expression of the Russian “government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Trump Jr. expressed no shock at this admission. “I love it,” he replied.