Old Media Leads the Pack Breaking News on Trump

The Post has broken news about President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the lies he told about dealings with Russians that forced Trump to fire him. It was the first to report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions misled Congress about his meetings with a Russian diplomat, after which Sessions recused himself from involvement in the Trump-Russia investigation. It discovered that Trump revealed classified information to Russia's foreign minister, and that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, sought to establish a private communications channel with Moscow and failed to disclose those contacts.