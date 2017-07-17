Don't Compare Trump to Nixon. It's Unfair to Nixon.

Six months into Donald Trump’s already embattled presidency, references to the disgraced 37th president are everywhere. Jack Farrell’s sharp biography of Richard Nixon, years in the making, is a surprise bestseller. Former Watergate prosecutors are suddenly ubiquitous talking heads on cable TV. Google “Nixon and Trump” and more than 14 million references pop up, among them the recent cover of New York magazine, with a red-tied Trump photoshopped as a latter-day Nixon, flashing his trademark V-for-victory to illustrate a long Frank Rich story titled, “Nixon, Trump and How a Presidency Ends.”