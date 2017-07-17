Charlie Gard Case Threatens All Parents

Would experimental medical treatment be in Charlie’s Gard’s best interests? Or should he be taken off of life support and allowed to die? And who should decide his fate? From a medical ethics perspective, both courses of action are permissible in principle. If Charlie were an adult and had made his wishes known in a living will (or through a health care proxy), those wishes would be followed without controversy. An adult patient would never be barred from seeking further treatment (no matter how small or uncertain the prospective benefit) from a doctor willing to provide it, especially if he had the money to pay for it himself.