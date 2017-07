Republicans are finally getting smart on Obamacare. It took one of the savviest Republican senators -- Ted Cruz of Texas, with an assist from Mike Lee of Utah -- to get the GOP ‎to figure out how to replace Obamacare, reduce premiums, and save money for the government. And all without alienating millions of voters. But he's pulled the Republicans' fannies out of the fire by having flipped a political losing strategy into a big-time winner