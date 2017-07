For autocrats, angry denial is the first phase of responding to accurate charges against them. "No! Never! A complete fabrication!" As evidence accumulates, this shifts to feigning ignorance and claiming misunderstanding, along with attempts to distract by slandering the accusers, blaming others for similar sins and discrediting the concept of knowable truth. "I didn't know it was wrong! The media is out to get me! Others have done worse! Who knows what really happened?"