Senate Health Legislation Deserves to Die

Having had five months to ponder health care since he discovered it to be unbelievably complex, what has President Trump learned about this life-and-death domestic policy problem? The latest attempt to translate into legislation Trump's vague but primal urge to undo his predecessor's health care law reflects the fundamental ignorance, irrationality and amorality of the president's approach. The legislation, resurrected this week after a first attempt failed to hold together the Republicans' narrow majority, retains provisions rolling back the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid coverage and its mandate to obtain health insurance. [...] to win over moderates rightly concerned about the dire repercussions for their most vulnerable constituents, the bill includes consolations such as $45 billion in spending to address the opioid epidemic — a poor substitute for health coverage for those needing addiction treatment.