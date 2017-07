Senator John McCain (R-AZ) made headlines this week, promising more bombshells and shoe-drops in the interminable Russia scandalengulfing media coverage of the Trump presidency. The octogenarian lawmaker and Trump critic who actually agrees with Trump over 90 percent of the time mentioned shoes dropping on at least three occasions after Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain detailing how he came to be acquainted with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.