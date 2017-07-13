Oregon's Radical, Grisly Abortion Law

Once upon a time, Democrats wanted abortion to be safe, legal, and rare. Today, that mantra is unregulated, on demand, and — in the state of Oregon – free. Oregon is preparing to enact a law that would force all Oregon insurers to cover abortions, whatever the reason, at no cost to patients. House Bill 3391-B compels insurers, public or private, to provide a whole swathe of reproductive services free of cost and regardless of income, insurance type, citizenship status, or gender identity ...