Oregon's Radical, Grisly Abortion Law

National Review, National Review July 13, 2017

Once upon a time, Democrats wanted abortion to be safe, legal, and rare. Today, that mantra is unregulated, on demand, and — in the state of Oregon – free. Oregon is preparing to enact a law that would force all Oregon insurers to cover abortions, whatever the reason, at no cost to patients. House Bill 3391-B compels insurers, public or private, to provide a whole swathe of reproductive services free of cost and regardless of income, insurance type, citizenship status, or gender identity ...

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Related Articles

©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site