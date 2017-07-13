Liu Xiaobo's Lasting Legacy

Liu Xiaobo, the literary critic, philosopher, and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, died today at age 61. His death is an inestimable loss, and the circumstances cruel. Liu was serving an 11-year sentence for subversion for his role inCharter 08, a democracy manifesto and other writings critical of Chinese Communist Party rule. In late June, he was transferred from jail to a hospital for treatment of liver cancer. The Party refused his request to leave China with his wife for treatment. He was the first Nobel Peace Prize winner to die in jail since the German pacifist Carl von Ossietsky in 1938.Liu was an unusual combination of an intellectual and activist. In the spring of 1989, he flew home from a visit to New York to join the students during the democracy protest movement at Tiananmen Square. On the night of June 3, as troops were sent in to clear the square he persuaded remaining protesters to leave and negotiated their safe passage. Although he spent 18 months in jail, he considered his fate mild. When many years later he was informed of the Nobel Prize he dedicated it to those killed in 1989. He was according to those who knew him, prickly, brilliant, funny, and self-deprecating.