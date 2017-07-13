Kid Rock's Senate Run Is a Terrifying New Normal

Kid Rock—the goofy sobriquet of Robert James Ritchie, the forty-seven-year-old rapping rock star from Detroit—has been an inscrutable presence on the American political scene for several years now, and on Wednesday afternoon he appeared to announce that he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2018, presumably against Debbie Stabenow, a Democratic senator from Michigan, who is up for reëlection next year. On Twitter, he vouched for the authenticity of a Web site, which features a photograph of him seated next to a stuffed buck, a trophy case, a framed replica of the Declaration of Independence, and an oil painting of George Washington. “Are you scared?” it asks. Nearby, there is a link to a page selling branded merchandise, including a yard sign, a hat, a bumper sticker, and a T-shirt: “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate.” (That this redirects to a site seemingly controlled by Warner Brothers, the singer’s record label, is, perhaps, telling—according to Federal Election Commission regulations, candidates can’t sell branded items for personal profit but may only offer premiums in return for pledges. As of Wednesday evening, the F.E.C. had not yet processed a filing from Ritchie, meaning that it’s still unclear whether this is merely a promotional gag or an earnest proclamation of intent.)