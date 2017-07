In 2015, you may have passed me on the streets with dark hair and a shirt that said, “Feel the Bern.” I was 17-years-old and had a passion to change the world. I still do. But in October 2016, I traded in that t-shirt for one that said “Make America Great Again,” and quickly found myself looking at the past year wondering where I went wrong. How did I think I was doing something so powerful and courageous in a progressive movement that continues to disempower others?