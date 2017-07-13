Donald Trump Jr.: The Troublemaker

Many years ago, when his eldest son was still a boy, Donald Trump was interviewed by Barbara Walters, along with his family. Which child, she asked the real-estate mogul, did he consider the troublemaker in the family? Trump didn’t hesitate for a moment. “Don,” he shot back, according to the story Don himself—Donald Trump Jr., now a 39-year-old businessman—loves to tell. Don Jr. told me the story with a grin when I interviewed him for a profile last year. “I was the wild one of the three,” he said of his siblings. “I always made good grades and did well, but I had a lot of fun.”