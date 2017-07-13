Dems Take Heart: The Republican Party Is Sinking

After last month’s losses in the Geor­gia 6th Dis­trict and South Car­o­lina 5th Dis­trict races, a nar­rat­ive took hold on why the Demo­crat­ic Party had whiffed in all four com­pet­it­ive spe­cial elec­tions this year—it had no mes­sage, it had no lead­er­ship, and its most vis­ible rep­res­ent­at­ive, House Minor­ity Lead­er Nancy Pelosi, had be­come a li­ab­il­ity. Bot­tom line: Demo­crats were doomed to a poor show­ing in the 2018 midterms. “Our brand is worse than Trump,” Demo­crat­ic Rep. Tim Ry­an of Ohio pro­nounced to The New York Times.