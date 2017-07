In his June 2016 email exchange about getting Russian dirt on Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. comes across as an unscrupulous fool.* He compounded that impression by shifting his explanations for the email exchange and what it led to: a secret meeting between Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and an emissary from the Russian government. On Tuesday night, Trump Jr. went on Fox News to show the world what’s really in his head and heart. The answer is: nothing.