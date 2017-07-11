Maine Shows the Folly of 'Tax the Rich' Schemes

JUL 10, 2017 - GIVEN the passage of several tax increases in Oklahoma and calls for larger tax increases next year, it's worth noting how other states have fared when they pursue the higher-tax strategy. Maine provides the latest example.Last year, voters in Maine approved a ballot measure that increased by 3 percentage points the income tax rate for those earning more than $200,000. This set Maine's top income tax rate at 10.15 percent, second-highest in the country.The tax increase, promoted by teachers unions, was a classic soak the rich proposal. The 41 percent rate increase was expected to impact only around 7,000 filers in Maine, and was expected to generate $157 million per year, which would be earmarked for schools.