G20 & Beyond, Trump Is Dragging Down U.S. Image

While the G20 summit in Germany didn't feature the leaders laying their hands on a glowing orb, it did offer a vivid illustration of just how far the United States has fallen in the mere six months that Donald Trump has been president. He has broken many of the promises he made as a candidate, but he has certainly come through on his pledge to make American foreign policy more inward-looking and contemptuous of the interests of the rest of the world. We're just beginning to see the results.