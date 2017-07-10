What Happened to America's Elite?

Once upon a time, the foundation of an American college education was common sense. Common sense realism was the philosophy young Americans learned in U.S. colleges. In the words of the great American historian, Arthur Herman, “Common Sense Realism was virtually the official creed of the American Republic.” Another great American historian, Allen Guelzo, made that point in this way in his lecture series, “The American Mind”: “Before the Civil War, every major [American] collegiate intellectual was a disciple of . . . common sense realism.”