The Republican Health Bill Is Stuck in a Valley of Incoherence

He was discussing the Congressional Budget Office’s finding that 22 million fewer people would have health insurance under the Better Care Reconciliation Act. Most Republicans have treated the estimate as a disaster — its release threw the bill into a political tailspin from which it has yet to recover. But Cornyn had a different interpretation. Those 22 million people, he tweeted, weren’t going to “lose” health insurance; they were going to “choose” to go without it. All the CBO had certified, he suggested, was that the bill increased freedom: