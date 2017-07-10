Dear Justice Kennedy, Don't Retire

Dear Justice Anthony Kennedy, I would like to start with congratulatory wishes on your forthcoming 81st birthday. As someone who has almost a decade and a half on you, I can tell you this: It may well be that the best part of your career has just begun. As a nonagenarian who has just completed the most prolific, productive five years of my life, I feel it incumbent upon me to urge a hearty octogenarian such as yourself not to put your feet up on the ottoman just yet. You have important and fulfilling work ahead of you