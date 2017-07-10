Congress Faces a Time Crunch to Repeal Obamacare

That strategy didn’t work, we now know. But since that missed deadline, more Republican senators have publicly stated their opposition to the bill. During last week’s July 4 recess, several crucial senators heard criticisms of the bill and voiced strong critiques, according to reporting from my colleagues who attended their town hall meetings. The divisions in the caucus don’t necessarily doom the measure: House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled his health bill from the floor, then passed an amended bill a few weeks later. But so far, it looks as if consensus is weakening even as the time pressures build.