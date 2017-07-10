Anti-Semitism Is Creeping Into Progressivism

Last weekend, organizers of a gay pride parade in Chicago ejected three peoplecarrying pride flags emblazoned with a Jewish Star of David. Subsequent bizarre statements attempting to rationalize their action, claiming that Zionism is “an inherently white supremacist ideology” only exacerbated the sense that the organizers were deaf to the concerns of the Jewish community and engaged in anti-Semitism — denying Jews the same rights that were extended to other participants, basically to celebrate their identities as Jewish queer women.