A Miserable Week for the Left

What a miserable week it’s been for Democrats. Not that they’ve had many good weeks of late, nor have Republicans for that matter. But for the political left it’s been deliciously bad…and a whole hell of a lot of fun to watch. The week was capped off by dueling hypocrisies from the radical progressive of the party. After days of breathless condemnation of a joke tweet from President Trump about CNN, the pearl-clutching claims that a few seconds of video will lead to violence against their employees gave way to insistence that words don’t matter.