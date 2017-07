It's hard to be an elitist once you've met the elites.That was CBS News' Will Rahn's take on last week's Aspen Ideas Festival, where wealthy, liberal elites on the mean streets … er, slopes of Colorado discussed just how tough their lives have become. From Donald Trump's White House to the capitals of Europe, elitism is out of favor and the Acela Corridor class is as annoyed as John Kerry waiting for a table at a crowded Martha's Vineyard restaurant.