Trump Should Confidently Ignore Climate Lectures From Merkel

The G-20 summit, which begins today in Hamburg, will be President Trump's first. He must face up to and try to resolve many critical issues as he meets with the world's leaders. People will watch especially carefully as he meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. We hope his meetings are fruitful and that he is appropriately tough on or friendly toward his counterparts. But we also hope he completely ignores the lectures and sneering he will likely get from European leaders over the A