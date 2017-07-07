There's No Alternative to Patience With North Korea

North Korea's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile changes the strategic landscape in Asia -- yet the options for dealing with Pyongyang are as ugly as ever. The overriding need is to exploit these limited possibilities more thoroughly and creatively. The Hwasong-14 ballistic missile launched earlier this week could be capable of reaching Alaska, and a missile that can hit the continental U.S. is only a matter of time. One day soon, defending Seoul or Tokyo could put U.S. cities at risk.