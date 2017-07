Does the phrase “for family, for freedom, for country, and for God”—which was not only highlighted in first paragraph, but in the subhead of the piece, as well—sound like a “rhetorical conceit” used by the alt-right? Perhaps. But I do know that it’s been the rhetorical conceit used by every president in the history of the United States. I’m not saying an American has to celebrate all these concepts, but to act as if this is an atypical rhetorical framing is revisionism.