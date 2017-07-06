Will the "Trump 10" Pay a Price in 2018?

Casey and McCaskill are among the 10 Democratic senators facing reelection next year in states that President Trump carried in 2016, often by commanding margins. After that performance, many in both parties assumed they would be the Senate Democrats most vulnerable to White House pressure. During the transition, almost all of the “Trump 10” declared their willingness to cooperate with the new president. “There are probably a number of areas where we can work with him,” Casey told MSNBC shortly after Trump narrowly carried his home state of Pennsylvania.