The Courts Force Trump's Hand on Obama-Era Rules

A federal court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency can't suspend a methane emissions rule crafted by the Obama administration. Under the EPA's current administrator, Scott Pruitt, the agency argued that the oil and gas industry hasn't been allowed to comment on the rules. Not only could oil and gas companies have commented during the rule-making process, the judges determined, but they in fact did comment during the process, at the Obama-era EPA's request. The Trump administration is interested in using compliance delays as a strategy to avoid enforcing regulations. Among other rules it's delayed include compliance deadlines for limits on the amount of toxic discharge power plants are allowed to release into public waterways, and a Labor Department regulation mandating that financial advisers put customers' interests above their own.