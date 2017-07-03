Kate's Law: Sanctuary for the Law-Abiding

Anniversaries can be an occasion for remembrance and celebration, but some recall only pain and regrets. Saturday marked two years since Kate Steinle was slain on a stroll with her father on the San Francisco waterfront by an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times. This is an anniversary marked by the passage, in the U.S. House of Representatives, of legislation called Kate's Law, to prevent such tragedies. No one gets a guarantee that life won't include a raw deal, but no one should be a victim to an uninvited and lawless guest.