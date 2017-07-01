Still No Collusion Evidence

So here's the latest big collusion story that has been, er, broken by the Wall Street Journal. About ten days before he died in mid-May, an 81-year-old man who did not work for the Trump campaign told the Journal he had speculated that, but did not know whether, 33,000 of Hillary Clinton's e-mails had been hacked from her homebrew server. The now-deceased man, a longtime Republican opposition researcher named Peter W. Smith, had theorized that the e-mails must have been stolen, likely by Russian hackers. But he had no idea if this was actually so, and he himself certainly had nothing to do with stealing them ...