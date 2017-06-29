Will the Media Learn From CNN's Mistakes? Probably Not.

For CNN, June of 2017 may well be the worst month for the network in its 37-year history. And it's not so much about making journalistic mistakes, but the way the network is going about the business of vetting stories. Big mistake #1: Earlier this month, FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee in what was the most anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill arguably since Anita Hill. Comey, we were told by CNN in a report with four bylines, would refute Trump's claim that Comey told him on three occasions he wasn't under investigation