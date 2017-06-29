Where Will Mitch McConnell Go From Here?

Senator Dean Heller, of Nevada, is a buff fifty-seven-year-old moderate Republican from Carson City, a former stockbroker and the son of a stock-car racer. On Friday, he appeared at a press conference alongside the popular Republican governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, and announced that he could not support his party’s health-care bill; he called the Republican assertion that the measure would lower health-care premiums a “lie.” With remarkable speed, a pro-Trump super pac, America First, announced that, in retaliation, it would spend a million dollars to defeat Heller, who is up for reëlection next year. The group also called out one of Heller’s legislative aides, Rachel Green, by name, in some tweets denouncing her boss—a sign that the group was willing to be especially cruel.