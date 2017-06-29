It's Time to Apologize to Trump Over Russia

The constant drumbeat by the Left and the liberal media is really getting old. The never-ending push to link President Trump to Russia is not only absurd but even has many Democrats urging party leaders to stop talking about Russia. Let’s not forget how this really began. Just weeks ago, fired FBI Director James Comey admitted under oath that he leaked privileged documents to a friend to give to reporters at the New York Times. Memos that he had written in the course of his official government duties about privileged conversations with the president.