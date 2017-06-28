A Win for Trump, a Loss for Activist Judges

More than four months after President Trump's 'travel ban' executive order was halted by a series of lower court decisions, the Supreme Court has weighed in and handed the White House a stirring - if only partial - victory. The unanimous decision, which allows most of the travel ban to be enforced (for now) with a critical caveat, is not only a political victory for Trump, but a defeat for left-wing courts that seemed more preoccupied with an animus towards the president than interpreting the law.